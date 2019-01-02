Tipperary singer Una Healy 'kick-starting the New Year with a bang' on The Six O’Clock Show

TIPPERARY singing star Una Healy is turning her hand to presenting this week as she takes to The Six O’Clock Show sofa to guest present the popular Virgin Media One show.

The Thurles native has previously guest presented on the show and can’t wait to do it again.

"I’m so excited to be back on the Six Sofa to kick-start the New Year with a bang," Una says.

"I had such a great time presenting the show last April and can’t wait to sink my teeth into more interviews with some great guests. And of course to be reunited with Martin King and Ray Foley again!”

The Six O’Clock Show airs Monday to Friday at 6pm on Virgin Media One.