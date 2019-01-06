What's On: Tipperary Going Out Guide

Tommy Fleming in Clonmel

Singer Tommy Fleming plays the Clonmel Park Hotel on Thursday, January 17. Doors open at 7.15pm and show commences at 8pm. Tickets cost €30.

Country Stars concert

The Irish Country Stars Concert makes its first visit to The Source Arts Centre on Thursday, January 17. Show begins at 8pm. Tickets €25.

Gina and the Champions

One of the country's top live bands Gina and the Champions come to the Bru Boru Theatre Cashel on Friday, January 18, 2019. Tickets cost €25available now from 062 61122.

Cashel Pantomime Society

Cashel Panto Society present Alice in Wonderland from January 17 to 20, 2019. Tickets on sale from Rossa Pottery, Mian Street Cashel or by calling 062 61388.

Exhibition Game

World snooker champion Mark Williams takes on Irelands finest Ken Doherty in a special exhibition match in the Dome Thurles on Wednesday, January 23. Tickets on sale now from Lar na Pairce on 0504 22702.

Salute to the Crooners

Enjoy some of the best known hits from the likes of Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Elvis and many more in the Bru Boru Theatre, Cashel on Thursday, January 24, 2019. Show starts at 8pm and tickets cost €24.

Mike Denver

Mike Denver appears at the Clonmel Park Hotel on February 14, 2019.

Comedy

Brendan Grace brings his hilarious comedy show to Nenagh Arts Centre on February 16, 209. Tickets cost €30 and are available now from www.nenagharts.com

The 2 Johnnies

The 2 Johnnies announce nationwide tour including a date in Clonmel next March. Ireland's favourite comedy duo bring their new show Get Loose to the Clonmel Park Hotel on March 1, 2019. Tickets available now.