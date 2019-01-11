What's On: Tipperary Going Out Guide

Moyne Drama Group

Moyne Drama Group will perform Out of Order in Moyne Community Centre from Thursday, January 24 to Sunday January 27 at 8.30pm nightly.

Dancing

Set Dancing classes will resume on Monday night January 14 in St Canice’s Hall Borris-in-Ossory at 8pm sharp.

Tommy Fleming in Clonmel

Singer Tommy Fleming plays the Clonmel Park Hotel on Thursday, January 17. Doors open at 7.15pm and show commences at 8pm. Tickets cost €30.

Country Stars concert

The Irish Country Stars Concert makes its first visit to The Source Arts Centre on Thursday, January 17. Show begins at 8pm. Tickets €25.

Gina and the Champions

One of the country's top live bands Gina and the Champions come to the Bru Boru Theatre Cashel on Friday, January 18, 2019. Tickets cost €25 available now from 062 61122.

Cashel Pantomime Society

Cashel Panto Society present Alice in Wonderland from January 17 to 20, 2019. Tickets on sale from Rossa Pottery, Mian Street Cashel or by calling 062 61388.

Salute to the Crooners

Enjoy some of the best known hits from the likes of Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Elvis and many more in the Bru Boru Theatre, Cashel on Thursday, January 24, 2019. Show starts at 8pm and tickets cost €24.

Mike Denver

Mike Denver appears at the Clonmel Park Hotel on February 14, 2019.

Comedy

Brendan Grace brings his hilarious comedy show to Nenagh Arts Centre on February 16, 209. Tickets cost €30 and are available now from www.nenagharts.com

The 2 Johnnies

The 2 Johnnies have announced a nationwide tour including a date in Clonmel next March. Ireland's favourite comedy duo bring their new show Get Loose to the Clonmel Park Hotel on March 1, 2019. Tickets available now.

U2 Tribute band

Rattle and Hum will perform at The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Tickets (€15) available now from www.thesourcearts centre.ie

Pat Shortt

Pat Shortt is back with his latest stage show called Hey! at the Brú Ború Cashel this March. Following the sell-out successes of ‘The Hall’, ‘Selfie’ and ‘How’s Tings?’ and fresh from starring roles in the hit play ‘A Skull In Connemara’ and the film ‘The Belly of The Whale’, Ireland’s best loved comedian takes to the road with his latest quirky look at Irish life. Featuring brand new material and sketches, Hey! is a rogue’s gallery of odd ball characters, bizarre situations and even a song or two. Pat Shortt plays the Brú Ború Cashel on March 1, 2019.