'Setting the bar exceptionally high': Tipperary company to feature on RTÉ documentary

TIPPERARY company Ryans Cleaning is set to feature in RTÉ documentary One Day: How Ireland Cleans Up, which will air at 9.35pm on Monday, January 14.

The One Day documentary series goes behind the scenes to examine the complex network of services that are essential for life in Ireland today.

Filmed at multiple locations over a 24 hour day, each episode highlights one specific industry – beauty, cleaning/waste and tourism – from the perspective of the people who are expected to deliver the 24/7 service and standard we’ve come to expect.

The Thurles-based company is the leading event cleaning contractor in Ireland and the UK, responsible for cleaning some of the biggest festivals, arenas and stadia on both sides of the Irish sea.

Director and producer Brian Hayes and his crew from the RTÉ TV documentary unit accompanied Ryans Cleaning to the All Together Now Festival at the Curraghmore Estate in County Waterford in August of last year. They recorded a great deal of footage during the festival where the Ryans Cleaning team were in action, with a particular focus on the role and insights of senior operations manager Sinéad Cleary who has been with Ryans Cleaning for over 15 years.

The programme also looks at all aspects of How Ireland Cleans Up and other companies nationwide also feature in this interesting portrayal of the cleaning industry.

Speaking of Sinéad’s participation in the documentary, company CEO and founder Pat Ryan said: “All Together Now was a good event for RTÉ to come along to as it was a compact venue and the crowds and weather were extremely well behaved. It was the first year of the event and our first time cleaning the venue, so it was not without its challenges. However, Sinéad Cleary is one of our most experienced supervisors and has seen it all before. Nothing really phases Sinéad and she is a stickler for quality cleaning and attention to detail, which I hope comes across in the programme.

"We set the bar exceptionally high in terms of the level of cleaning we offer our clients. This is a rare insight for the public to get a snapshot of the work we do behind the scenes all year round on an international basis, all organised from our HQ here in Thurles.”

2018 was an exceptional year for Ryans Cleaning, who swept the boards during awards season with wins at the County Tipperary Business Awards, the Facilities Management Awards and the Irish Contract Cleaners Association Awards.

Other highlights for the company at home included cleaning at all shows at The Gaiety, The Olympia and Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and gigs at 3 Arena throughout the year, not to mention music festivals like Electric Picnic, and sports and agri events like the Galway Races and The National Ploughing Championships.

They broke cleaning records during the Papal Visit when they cleaned all three sites - Knock, Croke Park and The Phoenix Park - in remarkable times. Ryans soared to new heights in the UK, servicing music festivals at Leeds, Creamfields and British Summer Time at Hyde Park. The local company also secured stadium contracts at Premier League side Watford FC, along with race meetings at Epsom Oaks and Derby.