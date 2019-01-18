Tipperary County Museum lecture on Irish revolutionary Roger Casement

The Clonmel Historical and Archaeological Society will host a lecture by Bernie Lennon on Irish revolutionary Roger Casement at the Tipperary County Museum on Mick Delahunty Square in Clonmel on Monday (January 21) at 8.15pm.

This is the society's first meeting of the year.

The annual membership fee of €10 is now due. New members are very welcome.

