Looking for employment? Jobs and education event coming to Tipperary

A joint jobs and further education and training event is coming to Tipperary Town.

The event takes place at the Excel Centre on February 1 from 9.30am to 2.30pm, and is a joint initiative between the Department of Employment and Social Protection and Tipperary Education and Training Board.

The Department of Employment and Social Protection input will include information stands on the following:

· A number of local employers, identified through our employer engagement team.

· EURES European job mobility portal

· Local Community Employment Schemes

· South Tipperary Development Company (TUS)

· South Tipperary Employability Services

· General DEASP information, including Back to Work Enterprise Allowance.

The department will issue a mailshot to approximately 900 jobseekers in Tipperary Town advising them of the event and inviting them to apply.

Tipperary Education and Training Board will also provide information stands on further education and training options available in the Tipperary area.

“Following discussions with Minister Regina Doherty and her officials, where I highlighted the need for job creation support and training in Tipperary Town and the west Tipperary area, I am delighted that Minister Doherty is supporting this jobs initiative as promised at our meeting before Christmas,” Tipperary Fine Gael general election candidate Mary Newman Julian told Tipperary Live.

“This was one of the key requests in my Tipperary Town Acceleration Programme and is now one of the elements of the programme delivered thus far.

“Previous elements delivered include €80,000 funding for the Work it Out programme, which is also focused on employment and job creation, as well as the €200,000 funding announced last week for the River Arra walkway under the Outdoor Recreation Scheme,” she added.