Carrick-on-Suir tennis club hosts tournament in aid of Special Olympics

Castleview Lawn Tennis Club is hosting a social tennis tournament in aid of Special Olympics Ireland this Friday, January 25th.

The fundraising is being run as Carrick-on-Suir gymnast Kellie O’Donnell will represent Ireland at the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi from March 14 to 21.

Entries will be taken at the Tennis Club on Friday between 6pm to 6.30pm with play starting at 7pm sharp.

Two month long free spinning vouchers will be raffled between all entrants on the night. The competition is open to new and old members.