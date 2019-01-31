What's On: Tipperary Going Out Guide

Fundraiser

A night of music and song will be held on Wednesday, January 30 in Kennedys Pub Killeen commencing at 9pm. All musicians, singers and storytellers are invited together with anyone who wants to come along just to enjoy the night. Donations collected for the Hospice.

Comedy

Fethard Players production of the hilarious comedy, It's The Real McCoy, will be staged in the Abymill Theatre from January 29 to Saturday, February 2, and booking is now open from 085 2338513.

Drama

Rathcabbin Players present Better Late Than Never from Thursday, January 31 to Sunday February 3. Booking is essential on (087) 236 0096 between 6pm and 8pm please.

Concert

A variety concert in aid of Tipperary Living Links will take place at Nenagh Arts Centre on Friday, February 1, 2019. This is me - an evening of song and dance will include performances by local groups and musicians including The Musical Theatre Academy Nenagh, Slow Seas, Sarah Lynch and Niamh Chadwick. Tickets €10 are available from Nenagh Arts Centre on 067 34400. Doors open 7:30pm.

Dancing

This months Social Dancing band in Clogheen is Just 2 who are back by popular demand. On Saturday, February 9 Just 2 will play in St Paul's Clogheen from 9pm to Midnight. Adm €10.

Fundraiser

A fundraiser for North Tipperary Hospice is being organised by Bridget Ryan Killeen in Michael Hogans Templederry on Friday, February 8 at 9pm. Music by the Castle Trio.

For the latest entertainment news stay with Tipperarylive.ie and What' On.