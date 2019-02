Brewery Lane Theatre will be the venue for a concert celebrating women this Friday, February 1.

A Woman’s Heart will feature performances from Mala Raggett, Maria O’Shea-Enright accompanied by cellist Marietta O’Keefe, Paula O’Dwyer and Mary Hanlon.

The show starts at 8.15pm and refreshments will be served at interval. Tickets cost €15. To book tel: (086) 1274 736.