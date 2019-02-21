What's on: Tipperary Going Out Guide

Cloughjordan Drama Group present Happy Birthday dear Alice in the Parochial Hall, Cloughjordan from Friday, February 15, Saturday 16, Sunday 17, Wednesday 20, Friday 22 and Saturday 23. Show nightly at 8pm. Booking at 087-9192877.

Nenagh Players present What Happened Bridgie Cleary written by Tom MacIntyre and directed by Donal Bray on Wednesday, February 20 and Thursday, February 21 in Nenagh Arts Centre at 8pm each night. To make bookings for the performances in Nenagh please contact Nenagh Arts Centre on 067-34400, or go to www.nenagharts.com

Thurles Drama Group present Alice’s Adventures in the New World in The Source, Thurles from February 18 to 23. Tickets €15/10.

TMS present Jesus Christ Superstar, pictured right, in the Tipperary Excel for six nights from Monday, February 18 to Saturday, February 23. Tickets are on sale now from the Excel at 062 80520.

Borrisokane Players perform Don’t Tell The Wife in Clarke Memorial Hall, Borrisokane, from Friday February 22 to Sunday February 24 inclusive, curtains up nightly at 8.30pm sharp. Booking Advisable on 089 4656992, between 4-9pm.

The iconic iron throne of the Kingdom of Westeros will be at the Showgrounds Shopping Centre in Clonmel on February 23 and 24. Open February 23 from 10am to 6pm and February 24 from 12pm to 6pm. Tickets for the event are available at IronThrone.ie.

On Saturday, March 2, 2019 Cruthaigh presents No Covers at the Source Arts Centre. No Covers will consist of young aspiring and passionate musicians. Starting at 8pm acts such as Small Fish, Kyle English, Jack-K, Mill Road and 5Day will showcase their musical talent. Acts will be performing original music only. Tickets for this concert cost €10 and are available now from www. thesourceartscentre.ie.

Holycross Ballycahill Drama Group will perform The Beauty Queen of Leenane, by Martin McDonagh in Moyne Community Hall on Tuesday, February 26 at 8.30pm in advance of commencing their festival run. Support will be greatly appreciated.

Lissenhall Players present The Communication Cord by Brian Friel from March 20 to 24 in Lissenhall Community hall.

Social Dancing in Clogheen on Saturday, March 2. Music by the brilliant Teddy and Cathal Barry. Dancing from 9pm to Midnight. Adm €10, free raffle and refreshments.

National Pioneer Ball on Saturday, April 6 in the Anner Hotel, Thurles commences with the celebration of mass in the Pallotine Retreat Centre at 6.30pm. Dinner at 8pm. Music by Autumn Gold. Guest speaker is Peter Ryan, Drombane. For tickets contact Willie Shanahan 0860669391, Kathleen Leamy 087 7439765.