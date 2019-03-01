What's On: Tipperary Going Out Guide

What's happening in Tipperary this week? Check out our entertainment guide for more information.

Borrisokane Players

Following a successful three night run and back by popular demand, Borrisokane Players are delighted to return to the Clarke Memorial Hall on Saturday, March 2 at 8.30pm sharp for the final performance of their hilarious production of 'Don't Tell The Wife'. Seats are filling up fast already so don't miss out! Booking advisable on 089 465 6992 (between 4-9pm).

Cruthaigh Concert

On Saturday, March 2, 2019 Cruthaigh presents No Covers at the Source Arts Centre. No Covers will consist of young aspiring and passionate musicians. Starting at 8pm acts such as Small Fish, Kyle English, Jack-K, Mill Road and 5Day will showcase their musical talent. Acts will be performing original music only. Tickets for this concert cost €10 and are available now from www. thesourceartscentre.ie.

Dancing diary

Social Dancing in Clogheen on Saturday, March 2. Music by the brilliant Teddy and Cathal Barry. Dancing from 9pm to Midnight. Adm €10, free raffle and refreshments.

Dancing in the Premier Ballroom, Thurles on this Sunday night, March 3 to Brendan MaGee. Dancing is from 8.30pm to 11.30pm with a break for tea at 10pm. Admission is €9. The AGM of The Club for Dancing takes place in The Premier Ballroom at 8pm sharp on Monday, March 4. All are welcome to attend.

Theatre

A Living Will comes to Brú Ború, Cashel, on Friday and Saturday, March 8 and 9, at 8pm nightly. Admission is €15 and tickets can be booked on Brú Ború or by calling 062-61122.



Drama

Catch Tipperary born writer and director Orla Murphy full-length theatrical debut Remember to Breathe in The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Saturday, March 9 at 8pm. Tickets cost from €14 - €16.

Play

The Ardcroney Drama Group will present "Anyone Can Rob A Bank" by Tom Coffey in Ardcroney Hall commencing on Wednesday March, 20 and Friday 22, Saturday 23,Sunday 24 and Wednesday 27 March.

Lip Sync

Lip Sync in Golden GAA complex on Friday, Easter Bank Holiday Weekend. Full bar, disco to follow. Tickets on sale for €20.