Guests for this week's Ray D'Arcy Show revealed

Activist, author, Hollywood whistleblower and star of Scream and Charmed, Rose McGowan, talks exclusively to Ray about Harvey Weinstein, her book Brave, and the #MeToo movement on this Saturday's Ray D'Arcy Show.

Musician David Gray, the man behind Ireland’s biggest selling album White Ladder, will join Ray in studio for a very special live set - performing some old favourites as well as songs from his new album Gold In A Brass Age. He’ll also reflect on being in the music business for more than 25 years and why Ireland will always have a special place in his heart.

Funny woman and Grand Marshal of this year's St Patrick's Day Parade, Deirdre O'Kane, will join Ray on the couch for a laugh.

Rugby legend Tommy Bowe will be on the couch to talk about his Six Nations predictions, family life with his wife Lucy and daughter Emma, and what's been keeping him busy since retirement.

The small Gaeltacht community of Baile an Sceilg in Co Kerry celebrated the opening of a new post office this week. Several people from the community will speak to Ray about their campaign that helped keep the post office open

The Ray D'Arcy Show, Saturday (March 9) at 9.55pm on RTÉ One.