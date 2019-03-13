What's On: Tipperary Going Out Guide

Alum launch

Jester launch their debut album Shadows Need A Light at The Source Arts Centre on Saturday, March 16 at 9pm.

Music

Colorado band High Plains Tradition make their fifth visit to Ireland later this year when they drop by Finn's Bar, Borrisoleigh on April 2. Founded over 30 years ago, their music is rooted in traditional and classic bluegrass with a contemporary feel. They play Finn's Bar Borrisoleigh on Tuesday. April 2 at 8pm.

Dancing

A tea dance will take place in Drombane hall on Friday, March 15. Music by Pat Costello from 9 - 12pm. All welcome.

Dancing in the Premier Ballroom on St. Patrick’s night from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. Dancing to Unity. Admission €9 with a break for a cup of tea at 10pm.

Jiving classes are commencing in Monard hall on Wednesday, March 27, beginning at 8pm. Classes will run for four weeks at €10 per class and all are welcome to attend.

Music

Songwriter John Blek will play the 19th Hole in Clonmel on Monday, March 25 at 7pm.

Lip Sync

A Lip sync fundraising event takes place in Golden GAA complex on Good Friday, April 19 at 8pm. Tickets €20. Please support this parish event by buying a ticket available from all taking part in show and in local shops.



Drama

The Ardcroney Players will present Anyone Can Rob A Bank in Ardcroney hall on Wednesday 20,Friday 22,Saturday 23,Sunday 24 and Wednesday 27, March. Call 087-9391733 from 6pm to 9pm only. Curtains up at 8pm.

Concert

The Chamber Philharmonic Europe performs in The Source Arts Centre on Friday, 22 March. Tickets €15/12- children under 15 years. For tickets call the box office on 0504 90204.

