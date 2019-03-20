Carrick-on-Suir walk to raise funds for little boy who needs spinal surgery in the US

A walk to raise funds to send a four year-old boy to the US for spinal surgery will start from Carrick Swan Club Hall in Carrick-on-Suir this Sunday, March 24 at 11am.

Walk for Noah participants can choose to do an 8km or 4km walk. It costs €10 per adult and €5 per child. There will be tea and refreshments afterwards and spot prizes to be won.

The event is in aid of Noah O’Sullivan from Waterford, who was born at 29 weeks and after 13 days suffered two brain bleeds, hydrocephalus and meningitis.

He was diagnosed with spastic diplegic cerebral palsy at 18 months old due to these earlier conditions.

Spinal surgery in America will facilitate a life without the pain of muscle spasms and the ability to walk. €100,000 is needed to cover surgery, travel to St. Louis and follow up with three years intensive post op rehabilitation physiotherapy.

All are welcome to join in this fundraiser walk in Carrick-on-Suir. For further information on young Noah log on to Noah’s Wish to Walk Facebook page.