New exhibition Asylum Archive opens in The Source in April

A new exhibition opening next month at the Source Arts Centre Thurles will examine the notion of Direct Provision Centres in Ireland.

The Asylum Archive is an art, activist and academic platform that examines the notion of Direct Provision Centres; the localities and sites where asylum seekers are being held while in the process of seeking a refugee status.

The exhibition is the continuation of artist Vukašin Nedeljkovic’s ongoing work highlighting the injustices, confinement and incarceration of asylum seekers in Ireland.

Nedeljkovic is a graduate of the Academy of Arts in Belgrade where he received a BA in Photography and he received an MA from Dun Laoghaire College of Art.

The exhibition opens on Friday, April 5 to Saturday, April 27.

Gallery Opening Hours:

10am to 5pm from Tuesday to Friday

2pm to 5pm on Saturdays

For more information visit www.thesourceartscentre.ie.