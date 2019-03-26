New walking programme starts in Carrick-on-Suir

A new eight week walking programme started in Carrick-on-Suir on Monday evening.

The Walking on Water programmes starts from the Nano Nagle Community Resource Centre car park at 7.30pm on Mondays.

Participants can walk at their own pace and there will be new routes each night. The aim of the programme is to gradually build fitness, starting with a 4km walk. The distance will increase each week and finish with a 12km walk from Kilsheelan to Carrick along the Suir Blueway.

The programme is open to all to entry. You can register for free at www.siuleile.com/register. For further information email: info@siuleile.com or telephone: Liam at (087) 2268651.