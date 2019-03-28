Stewards needed for Carrick-on-Suir’s Darkness Into Light walk

Volunteers are needed to steward Carrick-on-Suir's Darkness into Light Walk in aid of Pieta House on Saturday, May 11 at 4.15am.

The walk will start from CBS Greenschool in Carrick-on-Suir. Anyone interested in stewarding along the route should telephone: (085) 113 5122.

Registration to entry the walk can only be done online only at darknessintolight.ie. An early bird entry rate will apply until March 31. For further information contact the Darkness Into Light Carrick-on-Suir group through its Facebook Page.