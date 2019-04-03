Carrick-on-Suir’s Ormond Castle re-opens to visitors

Carrick-on-Suir's Ormond Castle re-opened to visitors for the tourist season last Friday, March 29 and has a number of upcoming children's events and lectures planned.

The Castle’s staff look forward to welcoming all visitors to the recently renovated castle, which is open to the public seven days a week from 10am to 6.00pm with last admission at 5.15pm.

Admission to the castle and grounds is by guided tour, with free admission on the first Wednesday of every month.

To find out about upcoming events at Ormond Castle check out Facebook or enquire at the castle.

Admission costs €5 for adults,and free for children under 12yrs. Pensioners cost €4.