Templemore artist puts her creative stamp on new public arts project

A top equine artist from Templemore has unveiled her latest masterpiece at Naas racecourse as part of the Under Starters Orders campaign to raise money for two leading Irish charities.

Lynn Kirkham from Greenmantle Arts Studio was one of 20 artists nationwide to take part in the public arts project, with each artist putting their own creative stamp on specially designed resin horse sculptures.

Lynns’s painting, based on a Tree of Life, incorporates the many creatures that live in our woodlands and hedgerows.

“I included a variety of birds who help to spread seed and some important pollinators such as bees and butterflies. The artwork represents our relationships with the natural world and other species that are essential to our survival and evolution.

It is a celebration of life and the richness and diversity of our environment that is increasingly under threat,” she told the Tipperary Star.

“This was a wonderful opportunity to work on a meaningful project supporting two worthwhile charities and we had a great day out at the Naas races for the launch,” she said.

Under Starters Orders is a unique public arts initiative designed to help raise funds for charities Irish Injured Jockeys and Sensational Kids. Sensational Kids is an award-winning charity providing affordable and accessible early intervention services for children in Ireland with special educational needs.

A number of the sculptures will be on display during the Punchestown Festival and various locations across the country before falling under the hammer on Friday, June 28 during the Dubai Irish Duty-Free Derby Festival.

For more information on the project check out www.startersorders.ie.