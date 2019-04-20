Source Film Club to screen Oscar winning Cold War

The Source Film Club are set to present the Oscar winning drama Cold War the Arts Centre, Thurles on May 1, 2019.

Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski, whose Oscar-winning drama Ida was set during a dark chapter in Poland’s history, chronicles the turbulent romance between two musicians over a couple of decades for his latest film Cold War.

Beginning in post-World War II Poland, the story concerns musician Wiktor’s (Tomasz Kot) efforts to recruit members for a traditional folk group when his eye is caught by Zula (Joanna Kulig), an aspiring young singer with an electrifying personality he can’t resist. After she joins the band as the lead vocalist, a strong chemistry develops between them and they embark on a passionate affair.

When he later asks Zula to defect to Paris with him she turns him down, choosing instead to stay with the group which has now become something of a propaganda tool for Stalin’s regime.

Over the next two decades, Wiktor and Zula rekindle their relationship and break up again numerous times across Europe and against the backdrop of various social and political tensions.

Cold War will be screened in the Source Arts Centre in Thurles on Wednesday, May 1 at 8pm. Tickets: €9/ €5.

For more information contact the box office on 0504 90204 or email boxoffice@sourcearts.ie