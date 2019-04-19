Unique concert for Cabragh Wetlands at Holycross Community Centre

The unique Cabragh Wetlands will be the beneficiary of an equally unique event at Holycross Community Centre on Easter Monday evening when a repeat of the magnificent music, drama and poetry of the War of Independence era will be staged.

This event sold out completely in a matter of hours for The Source, Thurles staging a few weeks ago and such has been the demand for more of the same that a special once-off repeat will be staged in the community hall in Holycross - a hall which is no stranger to staging top class drama in The Tipperary Drama Festival. It is also, of course, the home to Holycross Ballycahill Drama Group, which won the All-Ireland Drama Festival confined section last weekend, thereby bringing great glory to the parish.

Of course Cabragh Wetlands is a source of great pride to the parishes of Holycross Ballycahill and Thurles also. And, with this in mind, proceeds from the concert will be going towards the wetlands. The audience can expect music, song, dance and poetry reflective of the War of Independence era, from some of the finest performers in the region. There will indeed be something for everyone.

So make sure to get along to Holycross Community Centre for this once in a lifetime chance.