Spectacular new show A Salute to the Crooners for The Source

A stunning new show A Salute to the Crooners performed by one of Ireland’s greatest singers Dave Lawlor will take place on Friday, May 10 at the Source Arts Centre, Thurles.

This spectacular new audio-visual Show A Salute to the Crooners sees Dave Lawlor pay tribute to the songs of Frank Sinatra, Andy Williams, Matt Monro, Tony Bennett, Nat King Cole, Elvis Presley, Engelbert Humperdinck, Perry Como and Dean Martin. Not only do you witness the crooner classics come to life with Dave’s velvet voice but see the fabulous portrayal of images of all the artists on a large circular screen.

Dave Lawlor, star of the highly acclaimed ‘Reeling in the Showband Years’ was chosen by music events company Linden Productions to front this visually stunning show.

Acknowledged by his contemporaries as one of Ireland’s best singers, Dave has received many accolades to date. His vibrant stage presence will bring the audience through the great crooner songbook and some of the best know hits of the twentieth century such as Born Free, New York, New York, Portrait of my Love, The Wonder of You, Sway and many more.

With a penchant for sentiment, romance and charm, Dave will enthral in this visually stunning audio-visual show complete with rare images of the stars.

As Red Hurley enthused about A Salute to the Crooners, ‘Lawlor stands in the shoes of Giants…….and they’re a perfect fit’.

Don’t miss this exciting new show at The Source Arts centre on Friday, May 10. Tickets May.

Tickets €20 from Box Office 0504 90204 and www.thesourceartscentre.ie.

Show Starts 8pm.