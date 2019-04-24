Comedy drama The Real McCoy opens at Carrick-on-Suir’s Brewery Lane this weekend

The week long run of Brewery Lane Drama Group's latest production It's The Real McCoy opens at Brewery Lane Theatre this Saturday night April 27.

The comedy drama written by Tommy Marren and directed by Colm Power runs nightly at Brewery Lane until Saturday, May 4.

The play is set in rural Ireland over two days in 1964 and tells the story of Madge Molloy, who has lived 40 years wondering whey her husband of just five months disappeared. A new curate arrives in the parish and is about to reveal why her husband left.

The Real McCoy starts at 8.15pm each night and tickets cost €15.