Blueway lecture takes place in Carrick-on-Suir’s Ormond Castle this weekend 

A lecture called A Blueway Miscellany will be given by Brian White at Carrick-on-Suir's Ormond Castle this Saturday, April 27 at 11.30am.

There is free admission to the lecture but advance booking is essential as numbers are strictly limited.

This the first of a series of monthly lectures that will be hosted at Ormond Castle, which re-opened to the public a few weeks ago.

To book a place contact (051) 640787