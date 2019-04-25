What's On: Tipperary going out guide

Workshop

An African drum/ dance workshop will take place at the McCauley Centre, Templemore from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, April 27. Booking is essential. Cost €25 each. For more information call Bernard on 087 4686578.

Drama

Carrick-on-Suir’s Brewery Lane Drama Group will stage Tommy Marren's play It’s The Real McCoy at Carrick-on-Suir's Brewery Lane Theatre from Saturday, April 27 to Saturday, May 4.

John MacKenna’s new play The Mental comes to Nenagh Arts Centre on Saturday, April 27 at 8pm. Set in a psychiatric hospital in 1990, The Mental is a warm, beautiful, often funny and sometimes heartbreaking story of a man who spent four decades in care for doing a good deed. Tickets: €16 / €14.

The Emly Variety Players presents Nobodys talking to me - a comedy production in Monard Hall this Sunday April, 28, at 8pm. Admission is €10 for adults and €5 for kids and a good night’s entertainment with plenty of laughs guaranteed.

Fundraiser

Ballysloe Tidy Towns are holding their annual family fun run on Saturday, May 4 beginning at 2pm departing from Hogans car park in the village.

Music

Paul Noonan plays The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Saturday, May 11. Tickets are on sale now from 0504 90204. Tickets cost €25.

Mary Black and her band play The Source Arts Centre, Thurles on Saturday, May 25. Tickets €35. Time 8pm.

The West’s Awake 19 are delighted to announce this years line up. The Blizzards, Strings & Things, The 2 Johnnies, The Pappa Zita’s and the Ever Popular Rebel Hearts. On Sunday June 2nd 2019. Tickets on sale soon, €20 if bought in advance or else €25 if not. Tipp v Clare MSHC shown live on giant screen.

Cappa Fest 2019: All roads lead to Cappawhite this August bank holiday for the county's newest music festival featuring Mundy, pictured left. The Festival takes place on August 4.