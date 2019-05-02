What's On: Tipperary going out guide

Dancing

Tea dance in Drombane Hall on Friday, May 3. Music by Finbar Dennehy, from 9pm to 12pm. All welcome.

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on this Sunday night, May 5 to Dave Rae. Dancing from 8.30pm to 11.30pm with tea at 10pm.

Music

Drop by Cappawhite Resource Centre on Saturday, May 4 for a night of music and fun with Ruaile Buaile and Bassline and DJ to finish. Tickets on sale from local businesses.

Freddie White – Solo and Acoustic comes to The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Saturday May, 4 at 8pm. Tickets €20. Box Office 0504 90204.

The West’s Awake 19 are delighted to announce this year's line up. The Blizzards, Strings & Things, The 2 Johnnies, The Pappa Zita’s and the Ever Popular Rebel Hearts. On Sunday June 2 2019. Tickets on sale soon, €20 if bought in advance or else €25 if not.

California based folk singer songwriter Rick Shea has announced a summer Ireland and UK solo tour, including a date at the Clonmel Folk Club, The Coachman on Tuesday, May 21 in support of his latest album The Town Where I Live.

Music in the Arch Bar, Thurles on Saturday, May 4 with the Whiskey Stones from 10pm till late. On Sunday there will be traditional music from 7pm to 10pm with Phase 2 playing from 10pm till late.

Drama

The cast of Clonmel Theatre Guild's production of One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest, which will be staged in the White Memorial Theatre from May 15-18

Fundraiser

Ballysloe Tidy Towns are holding their annual family fun run on Saturday, May 4 beginning at 2pm departing from Hogans car park in the village.

Tipp Mid West Radio fundraising concert with Michael English and friends takes place in the GAA Complex in Golden on Tuesday, May 28 at 8pm. Tickets are available now from the radio station and Nellie O Connor, Golden.

Family



The Ardmayle Heritage Society Tractor Run will take place on Sunday, May 12. Registrations in the Church in Ardmayle from 12 noon with refreshments. All tractor models are welcome. Contact: Tommie Shelly at 087-9062173 or Billy Maher at 087-9180815.