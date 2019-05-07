County Tipperary Skillnet joins forces with South East networks for Workforce Ireland 2019 seminar

Attracting and retaining talent is a growing concern for industry across Ireland.

As one of the five key pillars in the Government’s Future Jobs Ireland 2019 report, enhancing skills and developing and attracting talent is recognised as a significant contributor to securing Ireland’s economic success.

The challenge of attracting and retaining talent will be addressed at the upcoming Workforce Ireland 2019 seminar, jointly hosted by Waterford Chamber Skillnet, Carlow Kilkenny Skillnet, County Tipperary Skillnet and Wexford Chamber Skillnet. The seminar takes place on May 22 at Mount Juliet Estate. The event will be facilitated by one of Ireland’s foremost trainers, Michael Cox of MCX Training and Development, and will feature a number of keynote speakers throughout the morning.

At Workforce Ireland 2019, Skillnet Ireland chief executive Paul Healy will discuss how we can Address Current and Future Skills Shortages. Speaking on the importance of having a strong workforce, Healy said: “Fostering a skilled and educated workforce is critical for strengthening Ireland’s competitiveness and sustaining our future success. The world of work is transforming, and the pace of technological development is redefining the future of economies globally. This presents challenges but also new possibilities – many job roles will be redefined, and emerging job roles will require new and different skill sets. Businesses need to consider new ways of attracting and retaining talent by becoming flexible, innovative and adaptable. I am delighted that a number of Skillnet Networks have joined together to bring this expert event to businesses in the South East.”

Morgan McKinley associate director David Cooney will speak on The South-East as part of Ireland Inc – Attracting Talent to our Business Unit. Other topics throughout the half day seminar include staff retention with Brian Cleary of Acorn Regulatory, recruitment with Datapac's Dr Karen O’Connor, learning and development with Zurich's Elaine Hayes, spending your training budget with Eirgen's Ria White, and creating a great workplace with Scurri's Lisa Murphy.

Speaking about the event, Waterford Chamber Skillnet network manager Sara Mullally said: “Future-proofing, succession planning and retention are all key concerns for industry right now. As we approach full employment, attracting and retaining talent must be given due consideration at all times. Our seminar will offer expert opinions, advice and shared experiences so we can ensure our workforce is reaching its full potential.

"We are delighted to have such a high calibre of speakers lined up and we would encourage all HR executives, senior managers and business owners to take the half day away from the office to engage, learn and of course offer their own advice.”

To book your place at Workforce Ireland 2019 for €50, please contact your local Skillnet Network, Waterford Chamber Skillnet on 051-311139, Wexford Chamber Skillnet on 053-9122226, County Tipperary Skillnet on 052-6191105 and Carlow Kilkenny Skillnet on 059-9132152.