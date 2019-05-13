Tipperary's young music makers to benefit from new music education programme

Tipperary has been unveiled as one of the latest counties to take part in the national music education programme- Music Generation.

Over the coming years, ‘Music Generation Tipperary’ will offer new opportunities for hundreds of children and young people to access high-quality, subsidised vocal and instrumental tuition in their local communities.

Planning for the roll-out of Music Generation Tipperary is already underway, with the next step in the set-up process involving recruitment of a Music Generation Development Officer to oversee programme development.

Initiated by Music Network in 2010, Music Generation is Ireland’s National Music Education Programme, co-funded by U2, The Ireland Funds, the Department of Education and Skills and Local Music Education Partnerships (LMEPs).

Locally, Music Generation Tipperary will be led by Tipperary Education and Training Board (ETB) in partnership with Tipperary County Council.

Music Generation Tipperary’s goal will be to develop a range of affordable and accessible ways for children and young people to engage in performance music education.

This will include the coordination of music tuition services within the county, working in partnership with schools, community music groups and tuition centres in the formation of choirs, ensembles, access programmes, composition projects, songwriting initiatives and more, across a broad range of musical genres and styles.

To achieve these aims, Music Generation Tipperary will receive up to €200,000 annually from the Department of Education and Skills. This funding will be matched on a 50/50 basis by income generated locally.

Responding to the news, Bernadette Cullen, Chief Executive of Tipperary ETB, commented: ‘We’re delighted to have been awarded this fantastic opportunity to develop the infrastructure for performance music education in County Tipperary. We have a wonderfully rich musical tradition here and a great number of passionate and energised partners are to be thanked for their commitment to working together to ensure that this tradition continues long into the future. We’re now very much looking forward to progressing our plans as part of Music Generation, and to realising our ambitions for musical access and creativity for the children and young people of Tipperary.’

Already there have been two extraordinarily successful phases of development for Music Generation. Since its establishment the programme has grown to reach 25 areas of Ireland and now creates some 48,500 opportunities annually for children and young people to access music tuition.

Rosaleen Molloy, National Director of Music Generation, said: ‘I’m thrilled that Tipperary is joining this next phase of development for Music Generation. Tipperary has demonstrated enormous ambition and great commitment in setting out its vision for music education within the county. We look to working together over the coming months and years to realise this vision, which will bring about truly transformative outcomes for Tipperary’s next musical generation.’