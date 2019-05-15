One woman show at The Source to tell story of Brigid Cleary

A one woman show performed by Eve O’Mahony at The Source Arts Centre Thurles is set to describe the events which led to the death of Brigid Cleary at the hands of her husband in Tipperary in 1895.

The character of Brigid is the main narrator throughout the performance but her story is also told by a host of other characters. She tells the bittersweet story of her life as a successful business woman living in a patriarchal society and the details which lead to her tragic death.

This moving play brings forth a whole slew of issues: tradition, superstition, group mentality, independence and the role of women in early 20th century rural Irish society.

At the Source, Thurles on Friday, May 24. Tickets €12.