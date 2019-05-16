What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Writing and poetry night

Tipperary Excel Writers in conjunction with Circle of Friends presents an evening of readings, poetry and music at the Circle of Friends building Knockanrawley Family Resource Centre on Thursday, May 16 at 7.30pm. Refreshments served and donations can be made on the night to this worthy cause. All are welcome.

Music

The residents of Padre Pio Nursing Home and the students of Colaiste Mhuire Co-Ed Thurles have come together again and formed an Inter Generational Choir. Members of the public are invited to attend the show on Thursday, May 16 at 7.30pm in Colaiste Mhuire Co-Ed Thurles.

Chart topping Nashville based Kristy Cox comes to Nenagh Arts Centre on Thursday, May 16. Starts at 8pm. Tickets €22/ €18.

Live music in the Arch Bar, Thurles with Martin Forrestall on Saturday, May 18.

California based folk singer songwriter Rick Shea has announced a summer Ireland and UK solo tour, including a date at the Clonmel Folk Club, The Coachman on Tuesday, May 21 in support of his latest album The Town Where I Live.

Mary Black and her band play The Source Arts Centre, Thurles on Saturday, May 25. Tickets €35. Time 8pm.

The West’s Awake 19 are delighted to announce this year's line up of The Blizzards, Strings & Things, The 2 Johnnies, The Pappa Zita’s and the Rebel Hearts. On Sunday June 2 2019. Tickets €20 if bought in advance or €25 on the day.

Dancing

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on this Sunday night, May 19, to Update (formerly Montana). Dancing is from 8.30pm to 11.30pm with tea served at 10pm. Over 18's. Admission €9.

Comedy

Culchie Warriors brings two of the most memorable characters from Father Ted together for a night of hilarious comedy at The Source Arts Centre on Saturday, June 1. Tickets €15. Time 8pm.