Successful Ageing Thurles to host annual Bealtaine dance at the Anner

Successful Ageing Thurles will host their annual Bealtaine Tea Dance at the Anner Hotel on Wednesday, May 22 at 2pm.

Music will be presented by the hugely popular duo, Pat and Fran. All are welcome to attend.

Organisers would also like to thank everyone who assisted at a recent bag pack in Dunne's Stores last weekend.

Successful Ageing Thurles was founded in 2010 to help promote the positive aspects of ageing and to facilitate greater participation by older people in the community.