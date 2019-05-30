What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Night of music

Mid Summer’s Night of Music and Song with compere Fran Curry takes place on take place on Thursday, June 20 at 8pm sharp. Featuring Michael Molumby and Thurles Cathedral Choir / St. Mary’s Choir & Folk Group; Cathy Keane, Eoin Ryan (Anthony) / Denise Moloney Irish Dancers; Brendan & Ann Bailey - Fethard Choral Group / Gerard O Brien (Phoenix Productions); Pat Callaghan, Mary Guinan, Killenaule, Moyglass, Ballinure - National School’s Choir; Jacqueline Geoghegan / Healy Family (Folk That) Francis Kennedy; accompanist: Mary Rose Mc Nally.

Ticket donation €20. This event is a fundraiser for new parish carpark. Tickets available in the local shops, committee members and Sacristy.

Dancing

Dancing in the Premier Ballroom Thurles this Sunday night, June 2, to Throwing Shapes. Dancing is from 8.30pm to 11.30pm with a 20 minute break for tea at 10pm. Admission €9.

Art Exhibition

Thurles art group Brushstrokes have been invited by Templemore Library to exhibit some of the work of its members in their premises. An official launch takes place this Thursday, May 30 at 7.30pm. The work, which is currently on display, consists of a wide range of mixed media, including watercolour, acrylics, oil, sculpture, wood art and fabric work amongst others. Members of the public are most welcome to attend the launch and view some of the excellent art work carried out by beginners and advanced members. The exhibition will run until end of June.

An exhibition by Bernadette Kiely titled How much land [does a man need?] opens at The Source Arts Centre on Friday, May 31 until June 28. Exhibition opening hours 10am to 5pm from Tuesday to Friday and 2pm to 5pm on Saturdays.

Music

The West's Awake welcomes The Blizzards and the 2 Johnnies takes place at Clonoulty GAA grounds on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Tickets are available now for the early bird rate of €20 from www.clonoultyrossmore gaa.com or €25 if purchased on the day at the gate.

Carrick-on-Suir will celebrate the musical legacy of the famous Clancy Brothers ballad group at the town's 12th annual folk music and arts festival named in their honour this June Bank Holiday Weekend. Full weekend line up of events is available here.

Tipperary Racecourse is turning country on Sunday, June 23 when Mossie's Country Roadshow and Johnny Brady roll into Limerick Junction. Tickets €15 at www.tipperaryraces.ie.

Nashville based duo Brennen Leigh and Noel McKay return to Ireland for the third time and will play Finn's Ale House, Borrisoleigh on Tuesday, June 4 at 8:30pm.

Live music in the Arch Bar on Thursday, May 30 10pm till late.

The Infantini Brothers play the Arch Bar from 10pm till late on Saturday, June 1.

Ricky and Mac play The Arch Bar from 10pm till late on Sunday, June 2.

Outta Diesel play The Ragg on Sunday, June 2 from 10pm till late.

Seskin Lane play Bowe's Bar, Frair Street Thurles on Sunday, May 2.

Family Fun Day

Fethard Festival Family Fun Day takes place on Sunday, June 16 with live music supplied by the exciting Wig Wam Glam Band from Cashel. Other events will include the Annual Dog Show, Duck Race on the river Clashawley, GAA Blitz for the Danaher Cup, Vintage Display, Rugby Blitz, Floral Display, Puppets and a Monster Draw.

Theatre

A group of experienced actors have come together to stage the hilarious comedy, Run for Your Wife, to raise funds for St. Marys CBS, Clonmel, and to make a donation to Sanies Trust. This is a dinner theatre production in Raheen House Hotel running from June 12 to 14 inclusive. Tickets priced at €30, including dinner, can be purchased from Marians Bookshop Clonmel from Thursday, May 23. Patrons are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.