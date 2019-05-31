Face the Short Kick Out comes to Nenagh Arts Centre

Nenagh Arts Centre presents Face the Short Kick Out, a power packed piece of drama laced with rich earthy humour throughout.

There are few, if any, families who don’t have some connection with the GAA, either on or off the field.

It’s from here that Richard Lynch cuts deep into the heart of the association, the club, with his new play. It’s one that digs deep into GAA passions, written in his own unique style.

A split within a GAA club in the 1950s leads to the formation of a second club in the parish.

A bitter father and son conflict relating to the infamous “ban” on foreign games ensues.

As the club prepares to celebrate the opening of their new state-of-the-art clubhouse, Sonny Halpin, now in his sixties, lays bare much of the club's history in an effort to bury the ghosts of the past that continually haunt him.

Face The Short Kick Out will be staged on Friday, June 14, 8pm; tickets: €15 / €12; group bookings available.

For bookings see www.nenagharts.com or phone 067-34400.