Super entertainment from young Tipperary musical stars of the future

Bellvue Academy took to the stage last week for two shows on Saturday and a further two on Sunday.

Saturday kicked off with children from The Brats, starz and theatre totz classes performing A Musical Whatsical!

The day show brought us on a journey through some of our all time favourite musicals. The kids were so enthusiastic and really enjoyed themselves sending the audience into laughter on more than one occasion.

Ciaran Cotter and Caoimhe Woods

The evening show showcased the senior group who performed Hairspray. There were wigs, glitter and noise with an underlying message to look past the colour of one's skin and fight for every human beings equal rights.

Bellvue Academy offers a training ground to students pursuing ambitions in performance.

With many years of teaching experience in the performing arts, Keith and Lisa bring a fresh and innovative teaching approach which is rooted in a passion for musical theatre.

Bellvue offers classes in musical theatre, speech and drama, vocal, piano, guitar, drums and trumpet lessons. Their musical theatre summer camp is on July 15 - 19.