What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Dancing diary

Dancing on Friday, June 7 in Drombane Hall, Music by Glen Flynn from 9pm to 12. All are welcome.

Social Dancing in Clogheen this Saturday, June 8 with the fabulous Fran Curry and Murial O Connor. Music from 9pm to 12midnight. Admission €10, free raffle and refreshments.

Michael Collins and his band will appear for a big night of social dancing at the Aherlow House Hotel on Sunday, June 9.

Tea Dance in aid of Sue Ryder, Holycross and RDAI will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 9pm to midnight in Holycross Community Centre. Music by Dermot Lyons, admission €10. For further information or to secure your ticket please contact 0504 43500 (Sue Ryder).

Music

A tribute to the music of John Denver comes to The Source Arts Centre this Saturday, June 8. Tickets €25 from 0504 90204. Time 8pm.

The Spirit of Smokie plays the Premier Hall Thurles on Saturday, June 15. They will be featuring all their hits from the 70's and 80's along with new material. Tickets for this event are priced at €20 and are available now from Bookworm, Ryan’s Daughter Restaurant and Gala Express, Templemore. The box office can be contacted on 0894487657 or 0861538355.

Tipperary Racecourse is turning country on Sunday, June 23 when Mossie's Country Roadshow and Johnny Brady roll into Limerick Junction. Tickets €15 at www.tipperaryraces.ie.

Mid Summer’s Night of Music and Song with compere Fran Curry takes place on Thursday, June 20 at 8pm sharp. Ticket donation €20.

Theatre

Nenagh Arts Centre presents Face the Short Kick Out, a power packed piece of drama laced with rich earthy humour throughout. Face The Short Kick Out will be staged on Friday, June 14, 8pm; tickets: €15 / €12; group bookings available.