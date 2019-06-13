Whats on: Tipperary going out guide

Saturday

Tea Dance in aid of Sue Ryder, Holycross and RDAI will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 9pm to midnight in Holycross Community Centre. Music by Dermot Lyons, admission €10. For further information or to secure your ticket please contact 0504 43500 (Sue Ryder).

The Spirit of Smokie plays the Premier Hall Thurles on Saturday, June 15. They will be featuring all their hits from the 70's and 80's along with new material. Tickets for this event are priced at €20 and are available now from Bookworm, Ryan’s Daughter Restaurant and Gala Express, Templemore. The box office can be contacted on 0894487657 or 0861538355.

Sunday

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on this Sunday night, June 16, to Catriona. Dancing is from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. Admission is €9 and includes tea at10pm. Celebrate Father’s Day with a little music, some dancing and a cup of tea.

Celebrating 30 years on the road, the great Declan Nerney will make the journey to the Premier County on Sunday, June 16 to perform at the Templemore Arms. Doors will open for this special dance at 8.30. Tickets are €15 and are available at the door. Dancing will commence at 9pm sharp.

Any day

Tipperary Racecourse is turning country on Sunday, June 23 when Mossie's Country Roadshow and Johnny Brady roll into Limerick Junction. Tickets €15 at www.tipperaryraces.ie.



Clonmel World Music welcomes Hannah Aldridge to Moynihans Bar Clonmel on Tuesday, June 25. Show 8pm.

Cut Loose in Holycross on Sunday, July 21 featuring Nathan Carter pictured left.

Top international acts Brian Kennedy and Abbaesque have been lined up for this year’s Castlefest in Nenagh Castle grounds. The festival runs from June 21 to 23. Entry is free to all events.