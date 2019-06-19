What's On: Tipperary going out guide

Cappa Fest takes place on Sunday, August 4 in Cappawhite GAA grounds. Tickets are available from the Community Council and GAA committees.

The Ardcroney Wood Carvers will hold an exhibition of bog wood sculptures in the Thomas MacDonagh Museum commencing on Friday June 28 at 8pm. The bog oak and bog yew sculptures crafted by members of the Ardcroney Wood Carvers group will be on display until the end of the month of July in the museum. Also on display will be framed photographs of wild life and nature scenes take by members of the group .All are welcome to attend the opening of the exhibition and admission is free.



Glamour in Golden this Friday for a Lady's Style Night event featuring Ireland AM stylist and catwalk modelling agency owner Mandy Maher. Event takes place on Friday, June 21 at 8pm. Tickets cost €25 and are available from Trish on 087 9524283, Joan 086 3823333 or Nellie on 087 6228932. Shops showcasing on the night include Pamela Scotts, Carraig Donn, Klassy Lady, En Paris, Kilkenny Shop and Raspberry Red.

Nenagh Castlefest: Brian Kennedy and ABBAESQUE among headline acts for this weekend in Nenagh June 21- 23.

The Legends of American Country show comes to the Clonmel Park Hotel on Friday, June 28. Tickets available now from the box office on 052 6188700.

Michael Cahill plays the Glenview Lounge Goatenbridge on Sunday, June 23.

Tipperary Race Course is turning country on Sunday, June 23 when Mossie's Country Road Show and Johnny Brady roll into Limerick Junction. Tickets €15 from www.tipperaryraces.ie.

Cut Loose in Holycross on Sunday, July 21 with a great line up that includes Nathan Carter.

Mid Summer in Killenaule concert takes place on Thursday, June 20 at 8pm sharp in St. Mary's Church, Killenaule featuring an array of top class singers and musicians.