What's On: Tipperary going out guide

Music

The Legends of American Country show comes to the Clonmel Park Hotel on Friday, June 28. Tickets available now from the box office on 052 6188700.

The Commons Old School of Music are holding a Midsummer Music Concert in Ballingarry Parish Hall on Saturday, June 29. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Cut Loose in Holycross on Sunday, July 21 with a great line up that includes Nathan Carter.

30 years of Brú Ború shows commence on Tuesday, July 2 at 8.30pm and will continue until mid-August. This year, fans have the choice of the Subterranean Seisiún on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and the stage show on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. See www.bruboru.ie or 062-61122 for information.

Cullen Music Festival takes place on August 31, 2019 at 6.30pm. Headline act is Rebel Hearts, followed by DJ Davy. Fully licensed bar and BBQ on the day. Tickets €10.

Catch the Wedding Singer from July 22 to 26 in the White Memorial Theatre. Tickets €17 are on sale from July 1 on 085-2369666. Box office hours are Monday to Saturday 11am to 3pm.

Mick Flannery plays O'Keeffe's Bar 4 on July 6. Visit www.junctionfestival.com.

Exhibition

The Ardcroney Wood Carvers will hold an exhibition of bog wood sculptures in the Thomas MacDonagh Museum commencing on Friday June 28 at 8pm.

Dancing

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on this Sunday night, June 30, to Twice Shy. Dancing is from 8.30pm to 11.30pm with tea served at 10pm. Admission price is €9 for three hours of entertainment.