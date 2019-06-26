Youth Arts Summer Project at The Source Arts Centre

A very exciting project touches down at The Source Arts Centre this summer!

The Source Arts Centre’s Summer Youth Project mission this year is to use to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landings for inspiration.

Utilising the open glass front of The Source building as a canvas, the group will create large images identifying what has struck them most about the moon landing and what it means to society and the world since it happened.

It might be images of the astronauts themselves, a moonscape of sorts or maybe a whole new world. We’ll let the participants interpret the theme, themselves.

The second part of the project will be a short performance piece based on the moon landing and will bring the week long activities to a rousing close. Participants will write the script, create the set and will perform the piece on the final evening.

To book call The Source Arts Centre on 0504 90204.

Suitable for ages 13-18 years, Sibling rates available.

More info available here.