What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Comedy

Comedian Fred Cooke plays Bakers Bar Comedy Club, Clonmel on Thursday, July 4 at 8.30pm. Tickets €15.

Dancing

Tea dance in Drombane Hall on Friday, July 5. Music by Catriona O'Sullivan from 9pm to 12. All are welcome.

Music

Mick Flannery plays O'Keeffe's Bar, Clonmel on July 6. Visit www.junction festival.com.

Catch the Wedding Singer from July 22 to 26 in the White Memorial Theatre. Tickets €17 are on sale from July 1 on 085-2369666. Box office hours are Monday to Saturday 11am to 3pm.

Cut Loose in Holycross on Sunday, July 21 with a great line up that includes Nathan Carter.

Midsummer Serenade: A Night of Big Band Sounds comes to the White Memorial Theatre Clonmel on July 11 at 8pm. Tickets available directly from the theatre or through the St. Mary's Choral Society Facebook page.

The Fureys have announced a Thurles date this October 5, 2019 when they come to play The Source Arts Centre, Thurles. Show at 8pm. Tickets cost €30 from the box office on 0504 90204.

Fundraiser

Play in Pink will be held in Dundrum Golf club in aid of breast Cancer Research on July 24. Everyone dress in pink playing golf. For non golfers there is coffee morning/ day in the venue. Always a fun day in aid of a great cause. Your support in any way would be greatly appreciated.

A Concert for a Cause is a Concert in aid of the Irish Cancer Society taking place in Cahir House Hotel on Friday, July 19. The concert will feature a variety of genres from musical theatre to pop and trad. Doors 7pm - Concert 7.30pm. Tickets €15 available from Cahir House Hotel, Sorrento Cahir, Matt Keating Silver Sand & Gravel, Lynn Devereaux Hair Salon or contact Alissa Keating on (086) 2748622.