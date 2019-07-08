Big Tipperary crowd expected at Araglin carnival starting this weekend

Araglin Carnival, one of the south Tipperary’s longest running outdoor events (established in 1957) is upon us again.

Over the next 10 days, members of the public can look forward to hot rod, motorbike racing, showjumping, hurling, football, soccer and all manner of great family entertainment.

Teenagers get their moment to shine on this Friday night thanks to Eddie Bannon’s Tomorrow Land Disco in the carnival marquee – this should attract a bumper crowd.

On Saturday evening (July 13), attention turns to the local hall where the big attraction is ‘Araglin, Say Yes To The Address’ (a wedding with a difference that’s part ‘Love Island’ and ‘Say Yes To The Dress). Legendary DJ, Mad Mike is providing music for the wedding.

Sunday 14 is hot rod day in the community field with another top band ‘Midnight Mass’ sure to get the crowd going that night in the marquee. There’s a colour run on Monday (15), juvenile blitz on Tuesday (16) and kids disco on Wednesday 17.

Araglin Carnival is big news in south Tipperary and the expectation is that patrons will travel in huge numbers to be part of what is a unique rural festival.

--