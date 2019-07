The official opening of the new Comeragh Amenity Area in Rathgormack takes place this Saturday at 7pm.

The Comeragh Amenity Area is an all-weather pitch and community walking route next to Rathgormack Hiking & Community Centre.

The opening ceremony will be followed by a barbecue, children’s games, music by the young musicians of Ceol Craobh Crotaigh and set dancing.