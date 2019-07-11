What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Music

Traditional music live at the Arch Bar, Liberty Square Thurles from 10pm till late on Thursday, July 11. All musicians welcome.

Foulplay perform at the Arch Bar, Liberty Square Thurles on Saturday, July 13 from 10pm till late.

Cut Loose in Holycross on Sunday, July 21 with a great line up that includes Nathan Carter.

Rising young local star Dylan Rooney will lead a group of talented young musicians for a night of music in St. Joseph's Church Toomevara on Saturday, July 20. Tickets cost €20 and are available for the performance at Una’s Flowers, Friar Street, Nenagh, and Casey’s Service Station, Toomevara.

Midsummer Serenade: A Night of Big Band Sounds comes to the White Memorial Theatre Clonmel on July 11 at 8pm. Tickets available directly from the theatre or through the St. Mary's Choral Society Facebook page.

The Priests will play the Cathedral of the Assumption Thurles on September 27. Tickets are on sale now but the event is expected to sell out so make sure to book your tickets at Thurles parish Office 0504 22229, or from Bookworm, Liberty Square, Thurles 0504 22257.

Dancing

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on this Sunday night, July 14, to Thomas Maguire & Fhiona Ennis. Dancing is from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. The admission price of €9 includes tea at 10pm.

Comedy

Catch the Wedding Singer from July 22 to 26 in the White Memorial Theatre. Tickets €17 are on sale from July 1 on 085-2369666. Box office hours are Monday to Saturday 11am to 3pm.

Fundraiser

Play in Pink will be held in Dundrum Golf club in aid of breast Cancer Research on July 24. All players are asked to dress in pink. For non golfers we have coffee morning/ day in the venue. Always a fun day in aid of a great cause. All support is greatly appreciated.