Tipperary singer among epic line-up for hotel gig

Six of Ireland’s top country stars are all set to appear on the fabulous Summer Country With the Stars Show when it rolls into Lawlors Hotel, Dungarvan, County Waterford, on July 19 for what will be a superb night of toe tapping Irish country.

The stellar line-up, that wouldn’t look out of place in Nashville, will feature the legendary Brendan Shine with his accordion excellence, the Hillbillies front man Ray Lynam, the popular man from Laois Shawn Cuddy, Waterford’s singing maestro Paddy O'Brien, Tipperary country queen Louise Morrissey and the hugely popular Kathy Durkin from Cavan.

Each will perform their biggest hit songs in the company of Ireland’s top backing band Keltic Storm and compere, the great John O'Shea, making this a show you won’t want to miss.

Tickets are now on sale from Lawlors Hotel reception on 058-41122.