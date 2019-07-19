Feile Beag is back with a bang this August

In association with Cameo Care Feile Beag returns to Thurles with its fifth instalment of music, song and written word over two days on August 3 to 4.

Feile Beag started as a celebration of the original Feile Trips To Tipp. This year the festival is promoting 'brand Thurles' having been inspired by the work of the Save Our Square campaign which united the town earlier this year.

The festival has become a central figure over the August Bank Holiday weekend in Thurles and to date has raised over €15,000 for local charity Cameo Care.

This year more than 20 acts will take to the stage over two days in Hickey's pub. Due to demand Hickeys Pub have expanded their grounds, allowing extra capacity following last year's sold out show.

On Saturday Mister Wells, Junkyard and Kilkenny band The Low Fi's will entertain the masses while Bright Falls will close out that night's music.

Singer songwriters boost the Saturday line up with the very busy Locklin making a welcome return while Shane McGuire can’t wait for his debut festival appearance.

Joe Brennan’s energetic set and Small Fish will make up the music acts for Saturday.

Cork group The Service will headline the Sunday night of the festival while other highlights on the day include Thurles rockers Jester who will tour their album Shadows need a light, intent on blowing audiences away.

Also on Sunday are Kildare’s finest export Vagabonds & Thieves, while Dublin’s Mama Martin bring us something new.

The ridiculously talented Sam & 5 Day’s rise continues while audiences are in for a real treat with Thurles/ Aberdeen duo Lanigan &McAndrew taking to the stage straight from Berlin.

Perfect for getting a vibe going will be Bad Seed Bishop who set up Caley and Aidan of Two & a Half Men before a very unique young man Kyle English’s lyric driven multi instrument solo act takes to the stage. Once again organisers are delighted to add JP Dempsey who makes up the Sunday line up.

In the comedy and poetry corner there is a strong lineup of local artists including Michael O’Sullivan who will lead the way with the spoken word. Meanwhile comedic offerings come in the form of the award winning Shane Lyons and Fionn Cleary who will keeps audiences entertained.

Day tickets cost €12 while a weekend pass is €20. Doors open at 5pm on Saturday and 4pm on Sunday, August 4.