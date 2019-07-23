Beat 102 103's Fairytale Festival a resounding success

Thousands of people turned out to enjoy Beat 102 103’s fourth annual Fairytale Festival in County Kilkenny at the weekend.

The one-day event was held in the exquisite surrounds of Woodstock Gardens, Inistioge, on Sunday.

The Fairytale Festival is the brainchild of Beat’s Creative Department, and for the last three years has been run in association with Kilkenny County Council.

Following in the footsteps of the green charter set out by Kilkenny County Council, this year’s festival encouraged people to "think green", an initiative that worked extremely well on the day. Beat released a video outlining ten top tips ahead of the festival, and the visitors on Sunday really followed the examples set out.

“Our number one priority this year was to improve the magical, family experience and the feedback on the ground has been overwhelmingly positive. It was such a joy to see so many families from across the South East turn out to enjoy the magical experience of the Fairytale Festival. We really noticed people 'thinking green' on the day too, following some simple tips like not printing their tickets or car-pooling to the event. Our partnership with Kilkenny County Council was yet another success and we look forward to working with them again in the future.”

The 100% screen-free event featured a fairy-tale themed stage show, a fairy trail, bouncy castles, storytelling, a plethora of outdoor games, the national reptile zoo, Secret Valley mini-farm, the return of the expanded-capacity interactive story train and so much more. Children also got to meet some of their favourite fairytale characters.