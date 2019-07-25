What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Music

Phil Coulter performs in St Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh this Friday, July 26. Tickets €35 available now from Eason Nenagh.

The Ned Kelly Festival Weekend takes place in Moyglass from Saturday, July 27 to Sunday, July 28.

Rickey and Mac play the Arch Bar, Liberty Square Thurles on Saturday, July 27.

The fabulous High Kings come to Golden GAA Complex on Friday, August 23. Full Bar Facilities and disco to follow. Tickets just €28are available now from the Spar shop, Golden, Cashel Post Office, Bridge House. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets are selling fast so get your ticket soon!

Feile Beag returns to Thurles with its fifth instalment of music, song and written word over two days on August 3 to 4. Day tickets cost €12 while a weekend pass is €20. Doors open at 5pm on Saturday and 4pm on Sunday, August 4.



Cappa Fest 19 brings Hermitage Green, The Riptide Movement, Mundy and many more to Cappawhite GAA Grounds on Sunday, August 4. Gates open 12 noon. Tickets available from Community Council and GAA committees €20 in advance €25 on the day.

Barry Barnes of the Sinnerboy Band will play in the Arch Bar, Liberty Square Thurles from 10pm till late this Thursday.

Dancing

Dancing in the Premier Ballroom Thurles on this Sunday night, July 28, to Pat Daly. Dancing is from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. The admission price of €9 includes tea at 10pm.

any day

Cinema

Waltz the night away in Tipperary Excel at the Andre Rieu Shall We Dance Summer Spectacular cinema screening on July 27 to 28 at 8pm both nights. Tickets are €15 or group rate €12, included in the price is a glass of bubbly plus strawberries and cream. To attend any of the screenings, you can contact the box office on 062 80520.

Cloughjordan amphitheatre will host a special screening of the classic Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense on Thursday, August 1 at 9pm. This is the first in a series of outdoor screenings presented in conjunction with Cloughjordan CineClub. Further information is on the amphitheatre Facebook page: faceboook/clougharts.