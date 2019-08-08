What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Music

Country legend Roly Daniels will play a very special concert at the Clonmel Park Hotel on Thursday, August 8. Doors open at 7.15pm and the concert commences at 8pm. Tickets on sale now from the hotel and cost €25.

Texas comes to Ireland on Friday, August 16 in the Arch Bar. Do It Right and Silver Dollars perform songs by Frank Martin Gilligan accompanied by Randy Brooks. A gig not to be missed!

Antrim born poet Cherry Smyth will perform her new poetic piece entitled Famished at the Cloughjordan Community Amphitheatre commencing at 7pm on Saturday August 17. Smyth collaborates with composer Ed Bennett and vocalist Lauren Kinsella for the performance which explores the Irish Famine(1845-1851) and the role of colonialism and the role of women who struggled to feed their children during the Irish Famine.

The fabulous High Kings come to Golden GAA complex on Friday, August 23. Full bar facilities on the day and disco to follow gig. Tickets cost €28 and are available now from the Spar Shop, Golden, Cashel Post Office and the Bridge House. Tickets are selling fast so don't delay and get booking as soon as possible!

Excel Youth Theatre Group in Tipperary Town present West Side Story from August 14 - 17 in the Excel. Booking now open at 062 80520.

Dancing

Moyne Social Dancing group will hold their next dance this Saturday night, August 10. Music by Fran Curry and Muriel O’Connor. Admission €9. Dancing 9.30pm to 12.30am. Tea and hot food served. All support appreciated.

Thomas Jackman plays the Arch Bar, Thurles this Saturday, August 10.

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on this Sunday night, August 11, to the very popular Blue Lace. Dancing is from 8.30pm to 11.30pm with tea served at 10pm. Admission is €9. All are welcome.