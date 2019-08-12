Looking for love? Tipperary men wanted for new RTE dating show

Looking for love? A new RTE TV show is on hand to help Tipperary singletons find their perfect match.

Alleycats films and RTÉ2 are looking for participants for a brand new dating series who are willing to go on a date on national TV.

This new dating series with a twist will follow singles from all over Ireland who are stuck in a merry-go-round of bad dates and dating apps.

Jaded with swiping, ghosting, zombieing and disastrous dates, producers say they are "looking for singletons who are tired of the modern way of finding love and are willing to try something different to crack the cupid conundrum."

So, whether you’re the singleton fed up with your dating life, or you’re a parent or know someone who could do with a dating makeover than we want to hear from you.

To apply, email Dating@Alleycats.tv