Want a style makeover? A new TV show wants to hear from you

Do you have a big social or life event on the horizon that you’re absolutely dreading?

Do you have a wardrobe full of clothes but nothing to wear? When you look at fashion magazines do you feel like the

clothes are only for young ones? Have you given up on shopping and style?

Indiepics are looking for people just like you to take part in a brand new style and shopping show for RTÉ One.

According to producers successful candidates will be given the tools, confidence and retail empowerment to "step out of your comfort zone and into your big event with a big smile on your face"

"Not only will you look like a million dollars – you’ll feel like it too," they say.

For more details email style@indiepics.ie or call 01 7088181.